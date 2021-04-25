AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AN. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

AN stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. AutoNation has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 45,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $3,682,165.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.