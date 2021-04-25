AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $100.42 and last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 5502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
