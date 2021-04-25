AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AutoNation traded as high as $100.42 and last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 5502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

