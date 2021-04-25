AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,729.55

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,729.55 ($48.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,945 ($51.54). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,930 ($51.35), with a volume of 151,697 shares trading hands.

AVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,206.67 ($54.96).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of £11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 201.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,544.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,729.55.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35). Also, insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total transaction of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50).

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.