Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $90.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.25 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $86.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $389.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $392.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $418.50 million, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $426.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $742,415. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 252,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,861. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $955.39 million, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.