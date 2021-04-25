AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

