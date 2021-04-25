B. Riley Comments on Radian Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

RDN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.