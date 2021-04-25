B. Riley Weighs in on Lam Research Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.29. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

