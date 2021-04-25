Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Capitalization of $213.53 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $24.82 or 0.00049526 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 47.5% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $213.53 million and $17.53 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

