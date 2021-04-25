Band Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $99.10 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $291.96 million and approximately $99.10 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $14.25 or 0.00028604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00062025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.09 or 0.00676827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.10 or 0.07981434 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

