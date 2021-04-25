Bank of America Begins Coverage on Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. Bunge has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after buying an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 306,418 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

