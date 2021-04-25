Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

