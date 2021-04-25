Barclays Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.08 ($15.39).

ORA opened at €10.31 ($12.12) on Thursday. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.34 and a 200 day moving average of €9.97.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

