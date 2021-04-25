Barclays Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $34.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

T stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

