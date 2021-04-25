Barclays Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Barclays reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 986.40 ($12.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 988.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 808.61.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

