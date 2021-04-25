Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEPJF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJF stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.