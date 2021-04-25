Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €86.31 ($101.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

