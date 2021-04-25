Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

