Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

