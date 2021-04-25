Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 487 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

