Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after buying an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after buying an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $79.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

