Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $32.19 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

