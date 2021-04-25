BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $181.94 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

