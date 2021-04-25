BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.11 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

