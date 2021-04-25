BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.