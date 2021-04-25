BCGM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.09 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.