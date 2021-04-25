Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.70 ($50.24).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €45.94 ($54.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 1-year high of €45.54 ($53.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

