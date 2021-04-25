Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

CareTech stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 499.71. The company has a market cap of £611.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 288.50 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 554 ($7.24).

CareTech Company Profile

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

