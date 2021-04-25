Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.
CareTech stock opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 499.71. The company has a market cap of £611.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 288.50 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 554 ($7.24).
CareTech Company Profile
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.