BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.10 Million

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $573.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.00 million and the lowest is $565.20 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $603.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.65. 2,916,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,191. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

