BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

BBL opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

