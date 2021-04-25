BIDR Market Cap Reaches $5.91 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00271567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $513.04 or 0.01034344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,483.90 or 0.99765004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00633942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.