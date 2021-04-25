Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BILL opened at $159.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion and a PE ratio of -307.67. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,940,725. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

