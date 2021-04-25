Biodesix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Biodesix’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Biodesix had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BDSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of BDSX opened at $17.97 on Friday. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,656,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,294,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

