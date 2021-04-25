BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 197,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,944 shares of company stock worth $13,064,555. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

