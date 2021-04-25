BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 154.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.88 on Friday. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

