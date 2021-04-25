Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $28.29 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $525.39 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $28.29 or 0.00058209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,597.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $748.00 or 0.01539166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.02 or 0.00487725 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001546 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004658 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

