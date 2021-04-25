Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281.82 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.61 or 0.00158807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $281.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00411097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00207412 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.