BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $80.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BJRI opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

