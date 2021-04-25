BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $813.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $757.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.