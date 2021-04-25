BLAST Price Tops $0.0018 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $88,093.16 and $463.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006420 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,780,372 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

