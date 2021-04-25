Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.