BMO Capital Markets Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $435.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.59. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

