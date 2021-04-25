BMO Capital Markets Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $57.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.59.

NYSE:HXL opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

