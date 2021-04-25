Bokf Na Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $213.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $172.66 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

