Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $178.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

