Bokf Na Has $8.55 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $193.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

