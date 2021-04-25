Bokf Na Sells 2,556 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Anthem by 9.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,955,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $381.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

