Bokf Na Sells 4,830 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.80 and its 200 day moving average is $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.57 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

