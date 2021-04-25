Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 295,205 shares.The stock last traded at $24.12 and had previously closed at $24.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

In related news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

