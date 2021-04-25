Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $635.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

