Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 17,200 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $34,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after acquiring an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $209.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.23. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

